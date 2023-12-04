Coffee Time: Winter activities may bring winter injuries, Teton Therapy can help

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Teton Therapy physical therapist and clinic director Jason West.

West stopped by to chat about all of the potential winter activities that may lead to unexpected injuries, or re-aggravate old ones, and how physical therapy can help you through it all.

West also chats about Teton Therapy’s ongoing free consultations, as well as the end of the year poker run they put on for patients as an attendance initiative.

Tune in to the full Coffee Time interview below for all the details!





