Teton Therapy sponsors students at 2024 Legislative Luncheon

Teton Therapy was proud to sponsor students from Lander Valley High School and Leadership Fremont County at the 2024 Legislative Session Preview Luncheon, which took place at the Lander Community and Convention Center on Friday, January 26th.



Hosted by the Lander, Riverton, and Dubois Chambers of Commerce, the luncheon brought together community members and their state representatives for an afternoon previewing the coming legislative session’s agenda.

This is the second year that Teton Therapy has hosted local high school students at the event, and the first year for members of the Leadership Fremont County class. Leadership Fremont County is a program that seeks to identify individuals who have displayed a strong tendency toward civic involvement, assisting them in developing their potential to become community leaders in our area.





According to Teton Therapy CEO Jeff McMenamy, OTR-L: “Teton Therapy’s commitment to the well-being of the individuals we serve extends beyond the walls of our clinics. We recognize the profound impact that legislative decisions have on the overall health of our communities. By encouraging the involvement of the young people who are tomorrow’s leaders at events like the Legislative Session Preview Luncheon, we hope to enhance communities where we operate our business, today and in the years to come.”

