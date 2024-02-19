More

    Coffee Time: Learn more about Teton Therapy, Mapped Out Nutrition’s ‘Mommy Matters Workshop’

    Vince Tropea

    (Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Teton Therapy’s Theresa Shoemaker, and Tinsley Erickson from Mapped Out Nutrition.

    Shoemaker and Erickson stopped by to talk about the Mommy Matters Workshop that the two are partnering on, which will take place tomorrow, February 20, from 5:30 to 6:30 PM at the Lander Clinic, located at 425 Lincoln Street.

    Shoemaker and Erickson talk about what to expect from the workshop, therapy tech appreciation month, and much more, which you can hear all about in the Coffee Time interview below!

