Thriving through motherhood: Mommy Matters Workshop at Teton Therapy

Calling all moms and moms-to-be! Are you ready to prioritize your well-being and unlock the secrets to optimal health? Look no further than the Mommy Matters Workshop, brought to you by Teton Therapy in collaboration with Mapped Out Nutrition.

Mark Your Calendars:

On Tuesday, February 20th from 5:30-6:30 pm , we invite you to join us for an insightful and empowering workshop tailored just for you. Whether you’re a new mom navigating the joys of motherhood, planning to start a family, or simply seeking to enhance your overall wellness journey, this event is for you!

Meet Our Experts:

At the Mommy Matters Workshop, you’ll have the opportunity to learn from two leading experts in their fields:

Theresa Shoemaker, PT, DPT:

With over nine years in practice, Theresa is passionate about helping individuals achieve optimal physical health. During the workshop, she will delve into crucial topics such as pelvic floor function, safe exercise practices during pregnancy, and post-partum wellness strategies. Theresa will also address common pelvic floor disorders and offer guidance for managing symptoms effectively.

Tinsley Erickson, NTP (Nutritional Therapy Practitioner), Owner of Mapped Out Nutrition:

As the driving force behind Mapped Out Nutrition, Tinsley Erickson brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in nutritional therapy. Her expertise has helped countless individuals improve various aspects of their health, from chronic illness management to mental well-being. At the workshop, Tinsley will share invaluable insights on nutrition tailored specifically for our local community. Learn how to banish brain fog, promote hormonal balance, and cultivate lasting wellness through practical strategies and personalized guidance.

What to Expect:

Prepare to be enlightened and empowered as our experts provide practical tips, evidence-based insights, and actionable steps to support your journey toward holistic wellness. From understanding pelvic floor health to harnessing the power of nutrition for vitality and longevity, this workshop promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees.

RSVP by calling Teton Therapy’s Lander clinic at 307-332-2230, or sign up online at https://www.mappedoutnutrition.org/mommy-matters-workshop.

Remember, your wellness matters. Let’s journey towards better health together!