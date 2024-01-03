Riverton’s Rising Star: Ciarah Hall’s Journey from Classroom to Clinic

An ordinary day turned life-changing when a presentation in a Career Explorations class raised questions and possibilities for local student Ciarah Hall.

In May of 2022, Teton Therapy Riverton Clinic Director John Reddon, PT, DPT, spoke with the Riverton High School class about what it takes to have a successful career in physical therapy. The accompanying slideshow, operated by Marketing Specialist Maycee Manzanares, caught the attention of at least one of the students in the class:

“During John’s presentation, one of the students kept raising her hand, asking really great questions. Little did we know we’d see Ciarah in the Riverton clinic for a clinical rotation just a short time later!”

Now in her second year in LCCC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program, Ciarah chose to come back to familiar faces of Teton Therapy to do her outpatient clinical rotation.

“Teton Therapy has made me so much more prepared for the world outside the classroom,” Hall says.

Check out what a day in the life of a Physical Therapist Assistant student looks like as Ciarah takes you through a typical day during her time at Teton Therapy in the video. If you’re interested in exploring a career in Physical or Occupational Therapy, email us at [email protected]. Who knows? You might just uncover your own pathway to an extraordinary career!

Watch Ciarah’s adventure unfold below.