(Lander, WY)- Another episode of the Lander Biz Show featuring an awesome golf pro Greg Stimpson. His name is familiar in Fremont County and he is the new golf pro at the Lander Golf Course.

Greg Stimpson has a love and passion for golf and teaching that comes out in this interview. Find out more on how you can meet Greg, eat great food at the Flat Stick Bar and Grill, and enjoy the amazing views.