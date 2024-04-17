Lander Pioneer Days Royalty/contest entry forms, Marshall nominations are now available

(Lander, WY) – It’s time to start thinking about the 2024 Lander Pioneer Days festivities coming up this summer, and folks can now submit nominations for Pioneer Days Marshall, as well as fill out entries for Royalty and queen/princess contests.

Lander Pioneer Days Marshall nomination forms are available at the Lander Chamber of Commerce, located at 100 North 1st Street, and are due back at the Chamber office by June 1st. If you have any questions contact Carol King or Meghan Manning at the Chamber Office at 307-332-3892.

Contest entry forms and packets for the Lander Pioneer Days Royalty 2024 Contest are available for pick up at the Lander Chamber of Commerce as well, and submissions can be made for Queen, Jr. Queen and Princess Contest.

There will also be a Little Prince and Princess Contest sponsored by the Lander Valley Cattlewomen. Entry forms will be accepted until 5:30 pm the day of the contest (April 25th.)

The contest begins at 6:00 pm on April 25th at the Lander Old Timers Rodeo Association, Indoor Arena. Entry packets can also be downloaded at LOTRA.org, or you can call Maggie Appleby at 307-349-5666, or Nick Comes at 307-349-6450.