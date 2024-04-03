Sipping Stories: a caffeinated conversation with Lander Coffee Co. on The Lander Biz Show

(Lander, Wy)- Hey there, fellow caffeine enthusiasts! I’m thrilled to bring you the latest Lander Biz Show, where we dive into all things local business. In this episode, Owen Sweeney and I had the pleasure of chatting with Melinda Cox, the powerhouse representing Lander Coffee Co. Grab your favorite brew, settle in, and let’s spill the beans!

Nestled in the heart of Lander, Wyoming, Lander Coffee Co. isn’t just your average joe joint. Tucked snugly in the Palace Pharmacy parking lot, this drive-up gem has become a cornerstone of the community. But what sets them apart? Well, it’s more than just their stellar java.

Melinda and the rest of the team aren’t just business owners; they’re active members of the community, each bringing their own flavor to the table. From supporting local events to providing gluten-free and dairy-free options, they’re fueling Lander in more ways than one.

Now, let me tell you, folks, this episode was an absolute delight. As Owen and I sat down with Melinda, the conversation flowed smoother than a perfectly brewed espresso. From anecdotes about their journey to hilarious mishaps behind the counter, we found ourselves chuckling out loud and craving another cup.