(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton High School Soccer teams and community raised a record-breaking $14,026 for the Townsend family on their Pink Night, which was held on April 26.

Between Dr. Miranda’s accident and Randy’s cancer diagnosis, the Townsends are very deserving of this community support.

Since starting the Pink Night in 2022, they have raised over $17,000 for their cause and have now nearly doubled that amount this year.

