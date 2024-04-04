More

    Lander Brewfest early bird tickets on sale now through April 14 – Distillers to participate for the first time

    Sponsored by Lander Chamber of Commerce

    (Lander, WY) – Early bird pricing on one-day and weekend passes to the 2024 Lander Brewfest presented by Fremont Toyota is available now through Sunday, April, 14. Weekend passes are $20 off; you can save $10 on one-day passes. Ticket prices remain unchanged from 2023.

    “We’re looking again at around 30 brewers for 2024, and we’ve also locked in six distillers from around the state,” said Lander Chamber of Commerce CEO Owen Sweeney. “We’re looking to grow Brewfest as an even bigger tourism draw to Lander, and we’re excited at this new twist; the response from distillers has been encouraging.”

    Now in its third decade and growing each year in popularity, Lander’s favorite summer kick-off event will be hosted on June 7th and 8th on the grounds of the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and Museum of the American West located at 1443 W Main Street in Lander. Live music will be provided on Friday evening by The Two Tracks, a folk/Americana band from Sheridan, and on Saturday by John Roberts y Pan Blanco, an Afro-Latin salsa funk band out of Billings. 

    “We had a lot of positive feedback from the brewers last year on the new location,” said Sweeney, “There is more room to maneuver for brewers and vendors, and the access to parking and continuously running shuttles from the high school made it easy for folks to park and access the event.”

