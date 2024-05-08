Sheridan VA brings resource fair to Fort Washakie area Veterans

(Fort Washakie, WY) — Sheridan VA Health Care System invites Veterans in the Fort Washakie area who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service at home or abroad, to attend its Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act: Bringing VA Benefits Home event.

The event is on May 22, 2024, at the Frank B. Wise Center, 3 Ethete Road, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event gives Veterans an opportunity to engage with Veterans Health Administration (VHA) staff about enrollment in VA health care and access to toxic exposure screenings. Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives will answer questions about claims and benefits, such as compensation, education, home loans, insurance, pension, Veteran readiness and employment, and burial and memorial benefits.

VA Rocky Mountain Network Minority Veterans Program Coordinator W. J. “Buck” Richardson, stated, “Our goal is to reach out to all Veterans, their family and their caregivers, no matter when they served or where they might be, to help them access the VA benefits they earned through their service to our nation.”

As part of VA’s ongoing commitment to support Veterans, eligible American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans no longer pay a copay for certain VA health care services. They are exempt from copays for hospital care, certain health care services, such as outpatient prescription medicines and urgent care visits. Find out if you’re eligible for a copay exemption.

Veterans should bring their DD214 and Nexus Letter, if they have one. A Nexus Letter is a letter from the Veteran’s physician detailing the connection between their current conditions and their military service. The connection could be directly to a military event or circumstance or to another medical condition that occurred in service.