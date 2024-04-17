Coffee Time: Celebrate Business After Hours tomorrow night with Fremont Orthopedics, the Lander Chamber

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Owen Sweeney, Executive Director for the Lander Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Cory Lamblin from Fremont Orthopedics.

They stopped by to talk about the Business After Hours event happening tomorrow, April 18, at 5:30 PM.

The festivities will take place at Fremont Orthopedic’s relatively new Western Wyoming Surgical Center building located at 535 East Main Street.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview below for all the details!





