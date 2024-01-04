The first Native American in space joins the County 10 Podcast [LISTEN]

(Fremont County WY) – John Herrington is a decorated Naval Veteran, a NASA astronaut, he’s spent days on board a submarine, he rode his bicycle across the country and is a published author.

Herrington discussed those accomplishments and more this week when he joined the ‘Today in the 10’ radio show on KOVE.

John grew up a handful of places, but spent part of his youth in Riverton. As an enrolled member of the Chickasaw Nation, Herrington became the first enrolled member of a Native American tribe to go to space in 2002.

