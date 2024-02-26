More

    Table Mountain update, park rules discussion scheduled for Lander City Council work session Tuesday

    Katie Roenigk
    The Lander City Council will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

    The agenda includes two items:
    -an update on the Table Mountain Living Community
    -a discussion concerning proposed park rule resolutions

    The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 899 9027 8263 Passcode: 411140).

    Past meeting recordings are available here.

    For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.

