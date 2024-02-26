Table Mountain update, park rules discussion scheduled for Lander City Council work session Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a work session meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda includes two items:

-an update on the Table Mountain Living Community

-a discussion concerning proposed park rule resolutions

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 899 9027 8263 Passcode: 411140).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.