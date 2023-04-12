Table Mountian Living Community receives $2.64 million grant

Table Mountain Living Community received a $2.64 million grant last week from the State of Wyoming American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Health and Human Services Fund, allocated by the 2023 legislature session. The facility is slated for construction in spring 2024 and intends to open in early 2026. Table Mountain Living Community (TMLC) will make our community whole by providing secure and comfortable options so those needing memory care services or assisted living options can remain in our local community. The facility will house 22 assisted living units and 18 memory care units and will be located on Bishop Randall Drive, past the hospital in Lander. TMLC will offer services such as daily activities, meals, hygiene, housekeeping, and, if needed, a full suite of memory healthcare services. It will have a home-like feel and offer a lifestyle of comfort, wellness, and community. One of the many benefits this facility provides is creating 20-30 permanent, full-time positions in our community. These new jobs in our region will range from skilled nursing, maintenance, food services and management. The planned financial structure will allow the facility to be self-sustaining.

This grant funding was awarded to cover the increased cost of post-pandemic best practices. TMLC was originally designed prior to COVID-19 and as a result of the pandemic, it was evident that this new facility needed to be re-designed to accommodate new health industry best practices, including, but not limited to, telehealth space for remote providers, increased indoor and outdoor space requirements, new HVAC requirements, and furnishings that are more easily cleaned.

The total construction costs for the building and landscaping are nearly $15 million with a total project cost of nearly $19 million. Total project costs include building construction plus design and engineering services, construction management, utility construction to the site, loan origination fees, contracted services for a facility operator, and more.

Secured funding for the project includes:

Funding pledges through 2022: $935,000

Wyoming Business Council Infrastructure Grant: $889,105

Wyoming Business Council Grant 10% City Match: $98,790

City of Lander Land Equity: $245,000

State of Wyoming ARPA Health/Human Services Award: $2,640,000

Local construction/permanent loan: $7,500,000

Total Secured Funding: $12,307,895

Pending funding for the project includes:

2023-2025 Local fundraising campaign goal: $1,500,000

State of Wyoming ARPA Local Government Program: $3,000,000

Wyoming Business Council Business Ready Community

Grant/loan or large loan prospects: $2,000,000

Total Pending Funding: $6,500,000

Total Project Costs: $18,807,895