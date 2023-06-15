Summer Scene: Functional Art Exhibit Reception call for Artisan Booths!

Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
Nita Kehoe, CWC Gallery Director, addresses attendees (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Nita Kehoe, Gallery Director, is looking for artisans to set up booths for the reception on Saturday, July 15th, 10 am-3 pm. 

Any handmade item qualifies for this event: Candles, Soap, Food items, Pottery, Clothing, etc. There is no fee for the space nor does CWC take any commission for sales. This is a great opportunity to sell your wares for free. There will be a car show, balloon rally and food trucks throughout the day.

To reserve your space: Contact Nita by Saturday, July 10th at [email protected].

Tables and chairs will be provided. This is an indoor event.

