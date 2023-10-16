More

    Stop by the Wind River Farmers Market! Every Tuesday & Thursday

    Sponsored by Wyoming Community Bank
    The Wind River Farmers Market is here to bring you all the homegrown, fresh, and local items you’re looking for! Join them every Tuesday and Thursday at the locations listed below!

    The Wind River Farmers Market encourages youth vendors and lets them set up a table for only $1! Let your kids get out and make some money!

    Tuesday: St. Stephen’s School, 4:30pm-6:30pm

    128 Mission Rd, St Stephens, WY 82524

    Thursday: Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie, 4:30pm-6:30pm

    3 Ethete Rd., Fort Washakie, 82514

