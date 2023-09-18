Stop by the Wind River Farmers Market! Every Tuesday & Thursday

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

The Wind River Farmers Market is here to bring you all the homegrown, fresh, and local items you’re looking for! Join them every Tuesday and Thursday at the locations listed below!

The Wind River Farmers Market encourages youth vendors and lets them set up a table for only $1! Let your kids get out and make some money!

Tuesday: St. Stephen’s School, 4:30pm-6:30pm

128 Mission Rd, St Stephens, WY 82524

Thursday: Frank B. Wise Building in Fort Washakie, 4:30pm-6:30pm

3 Ethete Rd., Fort Washakie, 82514