Smiles: Several local wrestlers placed at 2023 WAWA Middle School State

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Fremont County, WY) – After sharing about Harlie Velarde making the Wyoming Female National Team, County 10 learned that several other middle school wrestlers also made it on a team and placed at the 2023 WAWA Middle School State.

The top two wrestlers made it on the female and male Wyoming national teams, and will compete in Iowa in April.

Below are the top 5 finishers from the 2023 WAWA Middle School State:

Girls:

Hailee Cooper 100 – 1st

Taylor Freeman 100 – 3rd

Sophie Weiss 100 – 5th

Peyton Arnhold 110 – 5th

Sawyer Arnhold 120 – 1st

Kimberly Weber 120 – 5th

Harlie Velarde 150 – 1st

Mo’Dosh Hill 195 – 1st

Boys:

Noah Irvine 132 – 5th

Nykeen Duran 150 – 2nd

Russell Norris JR 175 – 2nd

Allen Schooner 195 – 3rd

Eliah Duran 275 – 2nd

Congratulations to all the wrestlers on such a great achievement! 🎉