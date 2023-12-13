More

    #Smiles: Several local wrestlers placed at 2023 WAWA Middle School State

    Mo'Dosh Hill (h/t Bobbi Shongutsie)

    (Fremont County, WY) – After sharing about Harlie Velarde making the Wyoming Female National Team, County 10 learned that several other middle school wrestlers also made it on a team and placed at the 2023 WAWA Middle School State.

    The top two wrestlers made it on the female and male Wyoming national teams, and will compete in Iowa in April.

    Below are the top 5 finishers from the 2023 WAWA Middle School State:

    Girls:
    Hailee Cooper 100 – 1st
    Taylor Freeman 100 – 3rd
    Sophie Weiss 100 – 5th
    Peyton Arnhold 110 – 5th
    Sawyer Arnhold 120 – 1st
    Kimberly Weber 120 – 5th
    Harlie Velarde 150 – 1st
    Mo’Dosh Hill 195 – 1st

    Boys:
    Noah Irvine 132 – 5th
    Nykeen Duran 150 – 2nd
    Russell Norris JR 175 – 2nd
    Allen Schooner 195 – 3rd
    Eliah Duran 275 – 2nd

    Congratulations to all the wrestlers on such a great achievement! 🎉

