Smiles: Lander wrestler earns spot on Wyoming Female National Team

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Lander, WY) – Lander Saber wrestler Harlie Velarde has earned herself a spot on the Wyoming Female National Team and will compete in Iowa April 5-7, 2024.

She will compete in the Twin Rivers Girls Classic Duals, which hosted 62 all-girl teams last year—making it the largest girls dual in the nation, according to the website.

This middle schooler “has been wrestling on and off since she was 4 but in the room with her brothers since she was born since her parents both coach,” shared mom Tiffany Velarde.

Harlie was recently the Conference Champion in Thermopolis, and this last weekend was the 150 female champion at the 2023 WAWA Middle School State hosted in Green River.