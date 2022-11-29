Smiles: Lander local, Children’s Hospital Colorado oncology patient becomes Junior Reporter; interviews Denver Bronco

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental.

(Denver, CO) – Lander Middle Schooler Adyln Even isn’t letting her diagnosis of an aggressive form of cancer get her down while she continues to receive treatment at the Children’s Hospital Colorado, having recently had the opportunity to be a Junior Reporter for the Denver Broncos.

“Adlyn is an oncology patient at Children’s Hospital Colorado and was fortunate to have an experience as a Junior Reporter with the Broncos in November,” Adlyn’s mother Anne shared with County 10.

Accompanied by her father Zach, Adlyn got to tour the training facility and see the weight room (where a former Husker gave her canned Gatorade!), check out what kind of cars the professional athletes drive in the parking lot, and watch the end of the team’s practice.

Afterwards, Adlyn interviewed linebacker Alex Singleton, who is no stranger to community outreach and a staunch supporter of the Special Olympics.

Adlyn made sure to ask Singleton the tough questions, like, “Is a hotdog a sandwich?” “What was your high school mascot?” “Do you say supper or dinner? Soda or pop?”

Singleton was game for all the questions, and both he and Adlyn agreed that a hotdog is NOT a sandwich, which needs “two pieces of bread.”

The entire video interview and all of Singleton’s answers to these questions and more are below, and Adlyn’s full, written interview will be printed in the Bronco’s December home game programs.



In addition to the interview and tour, Adlyn got to meet multiple players and have them autograph a keepsake football.

“This was a really great opportunity and I’m so glad I got to meet the Broncos and interview Alex,” Adlyn commented. “This was a great experience that I will always remember!”

“She entered the final third of her treatment this week,” Anne told County 10. “We are so thankful for the community support and for special experiences like this that help her make positive memories throughout her course of treatment.”

Anne added that the family “feels well supported at this time,” in terms of raising funds, but folks can still keep updated on Adlyn on the GoFundMe page.

The following photos were taken/shared by Zach and Denver Broncos photographer Gabriel Christus.

h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo h/t Zach Even photo