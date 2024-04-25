Scattered showers for Thursday; thunderstorms possible this afternoon

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a trough of low pressure will be tracking across the area today, April 25, which will result in scattered showers and possible thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers will continue into tonight, Lipson added.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that a damp dew days are in store, as a couple of systems bring showers and isolated thunderstorms to the lower elevations with snow in the mountains, with much cooler temperatures expected on Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s for most today, with Dubois and the South Pass area a bit cooler in the 50’s, and Shoshoni a bit warmer at 71 degrees.

Lows tonight in the 40’s and 30’s. h/t NWSR