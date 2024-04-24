Mild, mostly sunny conditions for Wednesday; widespread showers expected to move in tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that a high pressure ridge axis will build from the west by this afternoon, which should result in mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures today, April 24, with increasing clouds tonight.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may be possible, mainly in central and southern Wyoming, with more widespread showers expected to move in for Thursday that will continue into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s and 70’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and 30’s for most.

h/t NWSR