Activate10: Fundraiser underway for local middle schooler

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Cornhole League continues its efforts to raise money for those in need within the Fremont County community.

Lander Middle Schooler Adyln Even was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. The League Commissioner, Ed Newbold, has organized a Facebook raffle fundraiser for the Even family to help cover medical expenses and the numerous trips out-of-state for medical treatment.

With over $1,000 in prizes so far – ranging from custom cornhole bags (check out the ones made in honor of Adlyn below) to a Spice Basket from Hi Mountain Seasonings. Custom designed bags in honor of Adyln, featuring her favorite animals (h/t Ed Newbold)

The raffle concludes on Saturday, June 4th.

