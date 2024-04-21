More

    Warm, windy conditions for Sunday

    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that the overheard, high pressure ridge axis will result in much warmer temperatures for today, April 21, and that we should expect some increasing southwest winds later in the afternoon.

    Lipson added that tonight will be partly cloudy, with windy conditions likely to continue.

    The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that these windy conditions have resulted in increased fire weather risk, mainly for neighboring counties.

    High temperatures will be in the 50’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 30’s.

