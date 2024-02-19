More

    #Smiles: Six from Lander earned 3A All-State for swimming, diving

    h/t Wyoming Coaches Association wcaonline.net

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Laramie, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the official selections for 3A All-State Boys Swimming & Diving, and following their recent 28th championship win in a row, it should come as no surprise that athletes from Lander Valley High School made the cut.

    Six Tigers were selected for All-State honors this year, including:

    • Colby Blackburn
    • Shane Cunningham
    • Benny Kulow
    • Sequeil Lozier
    • Reed McFadden
    • Finn Richards

    Congratulations, Tigers!

    The full list of All-State honorees for 3A and 4A are below.

