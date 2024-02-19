Smiles: Six from Lander earned 3A All-State for swimming, diving

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

(Laramie, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the official selections for 3A All-State Boys Swimming & Diving, and following their recent 28th championship win in a row, it should come as no surprise that athletes from Lander Valley High School made the cut.

Six Tigers were selected for All-State honors this year, including:

Colby Blackburn

Shane Cunningham

Benny Kulow

Sequeil Lozier

Reed McFadden

Finn Richards

Congratulations, Tigers!