Smiles: Six from Lander earned 3A All-State for swimming, diving

A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.
(Laramie, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches Association has announced the official selections for 3A All-State Boys Swimming & Diving, and following their recent 28th championship win in a row, it should come as no surprise that athletes from Lander Valley High School made the cut.
Six Tigers were selected for All-State honors this year, including:
- Colby Blackburn
- Shane Cunningham
- Benny Kulow
- Sequeil Lozier
- Reed McFadden
- Finn Richards
Congratulations, Tigers!
The full list of All-State honorees for 3A and 4A are below.