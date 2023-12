(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, light snow will linger across the western mountains at times today.

Otherwise, Thursday looks to be another warmer than normal day with more sunshine for most.

Similar conditions are expected Friday, before a weekend system brings widespread snow chances.

Advertisement

Highs will be in the 30’s and 40’s again today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and upper teens. h/t NWSR