(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over western and central portions of the forecast area today.

Stronger storms will be possible over eastern portions of the Bighorn Basin into Johnson County.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most, with Dubois a bit cooler at 59 degrees.

Lows tonight in 40’s for most areas. h/t NWSR