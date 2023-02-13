Shoshoni town council to hear economic committee report Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes a public hearing regarding a police vehicle sale.

The council will also consider an ordinance on second reading requiring salary changes for the mayor and council to be made prior to the filing date for local elections.

Advertisement

There is one resolution on the agenda regarding a half percent excise tax.

Unfinished business includes an economic committee report, and Mayor Joel Highsmith will offer an update on the Town Hall remodel.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

Advertisement