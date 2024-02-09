Shoshoni High School student of the week: Hannah Howe

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Hannah Howe is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Hannah participates in Volleyball and Track and has been the Basketball manager for 2 years. She earned letters in all three.

When asked about advice she would give younger students Hannah said: “I advise the younger students that education is more than just 12-20 years of your life. Life will forever be humbling and teach you new things, No experience in life is a wasted moment, and remember that it is ALL our first time living. “

Advertisement

When asked who her role models are, Hannah said: “My role models are My Sister, My Mother, and Pam Bulow. These women are my role models because they have taught me that no matter where you are or who you are with, people will always believe that you matter and that no one is going through life alone. They have taught me that life is about learning, understanding, and changing. “‘

Hannah was nominated by Ms. Rapp:

“Hannah Howe is buckling down and tackling some really difficult Chemistry concepts, and she does so with a smile and laughter. I appreciate her lighthearted mood and her dogged determination every day in class.”

After high school, Hannah wants to earn her associates degree of Nursing at CWC and continue her education into a Bachelors of Nursing at the University of Wyoming and also hopes to travel abroad.

Hannah is the daughter of Kara Howe.

Advertisement