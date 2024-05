Each week, staff at Aspen Early Learning Center nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. View all AELC students here.

Thomas Weiss is a joy to have in class and always shares a smile with those around him. Each and every day that he comes to school, Thomas makes sure he lends a helping hand and provides an encouraging word to those that need it. Thomas is one of the best students to have in class and continues to make growth in his learning.