Shoshoni High School student of the week: Tania St. Clair

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers.

Tania St. Clair participates in Volleyball and Basketball at Shoshoni High School. She received All-Conference for the last two years in Volleyball and All-conference in Basketball last year.

When asked about advice she’d give younger students Tania said: “To never take things for granted, you never know what you have or how long you have until it’s gone. And always go after what you want.”

When asked her favorite teacher, Tania replied: “My favorite teacher would have to be Toby Wood. Toby has always pushed me to be better in the weight room, sports, and in life, he has always seen the best in me, I can talk to him about anything.”

Tania’s role model is her mother. “My mother is my role model, I have learned how to be a strong independent woman. I have learned that when things get tough, it will always work out in the end. She has taught me to be the responsible, respectful young woman that I am today.”

Tania was nominated by Mr. Woody:

“You can always count on Tania to be herself, regardless of the situation. If you are having a bad day, you can always trust her to have something witty to say to brighten it up. Tania is also a very determined student. Ask any staff member here and they will tell you; you will not find another student that works as hard as her in the face of adversity. It has been an absolute honor to watch you grow into the smart, determined young lady you are today!”

After High school, Tania plans to go to college at either Casper, or CWC to become a cosmetologist and an early education teacher.

Tania is the daughter of Emmi and Waldo Tarango.