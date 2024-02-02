Shoshoni High School student of the week: Aiden Jarvis

Each week, staff at Shoshoni High School nominates one student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and teachers. To view all nominated students, click here.

Aiden Jarvis is the student of the week for Shoshoni High School. Aiden participates in Basketball.

When asked about advice he’d give younger students Aiden said: “Listen to your teachers and always be respectful! Being respectful will take you farther than anything else!”

Advertisement

His favorite teacher is Mr. Taylor Dick because, “Of his ability to get along with all people and is very knowledgeable. Another attribute that makes him my favorite is the way he instills confidence in all of his players on and off the court as the basketball head coach.”

After High School, Aiden plans to become an apprentice as a diesel mechanic and pursue a career as a general automotive technician.

Aiden was nominated by Mr. Dick: “Aiden is a good leader and always willing to help others in the class. He does what he is supposed to do and works well with others all while having a good attitude.”

Aiden is the son of David and Emily Jarvis.

Advertisement