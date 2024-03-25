Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Kolbi Cassity

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Kolbi Cassity has been a joy this year in first grade! She works hard at everything she does, she is a student that rarely needs redirected and stays on task. Kolbi is one of the kindest first graders I have ever met, she is a good friend to all and supports students in our class that need extra care. Kolbi is willing to help her peers and her teachers when needed. She has grown tremendously in math and reading and is always ready and willing to learn more. Kolbi is quite resilient and keeps going even when things get tough. You can always find Kolbi with a smile on her face and helping someone in need. Way to rock it Kolbi!!

Mrs Marshall