Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics.

What a blessing Everly Asmundson is to have in TK every day! She is a kind friend, a hard-working student, and one of the best teacher helpers. Even on days she is tired or not feeling great she is sure to use her words to express her feelings. Everly makes sure that everyone is included and is quick to help anyone who is in need. She has brought so much joy and so many smiles to TK this year and has worked hard to earn the title of Student of the Week. Mrs. Miller