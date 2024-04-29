Shoshoni Elementary Student of the Week: Camden Martin & Brannock Rambo

Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Camden Martin goes out of her way to make sure everyone in our class is included. When she sees a student on their own at recess, she invites them to play. In the classroom, Camden functions as a teacher’s assistant. Camden helps her teachers and classmates remember small details that could be overlooked. She is Mrs. Good’s right hand girl this year, keeping Mrs. Good on track. Camden does this with poise and kindness. Furthermore, Camden is always willing to stand up for others, even when it could be hard to do so! Thank you, Camden, for being an amazing example of how to connect with others, and support others. Mrs. Good, Mrs. Rodriguez

Brannock Rambo ends every day in our classroom by ensuring that things are in order. He circulates our room finding things that need attention. He makes sure that all of the chairs are up. It doesn’t matter to him if someone forgot to do their job, he just takes care of it! Brannock’s efforts help our day flow more positively here in fourth grade. We appreciate that he notices when help is needed and offers a hand. Thank you, Brannock, for modeling what it means to be a positive member of our classroom community. Mrs. Good, Mrs. Rodriguez

