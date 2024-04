Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

Hailey Rider is a kind-hearted, joyful, and hardworking girl. She has made tremendous progress and has tackled huge accomplishments this year in kindergarten. Hailey is enthusiastic about her learning, has loved making new friends, and has really pushed herself to be brave, strong, and resilient. Her humor and hugs are enjoyed by all. Thank you Hailey for brightening our days, we are so proud of you!!!

Mrs. McFarland & Mrs. Sullivan

Advertisement