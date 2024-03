Each week, staff at Shoshoni Elementary nominate a student who has shown exemplary behavior towards their peers and academics. To view all nominated students, click here.

We have chosen Bella as our student of the week this week! Bella has been an absolute joy to have in our class. She comes into our room every single day with a smile on her face and a can-do attitude. She treats all of her peers and teachers with kindness and respect. Bella is also a very hard worker! She gives her best in everything she does and has made some amazing growth this year. We could not be more proud of her! Way to go Bella!

Ms. Gilbert and Mrs. Gibbel

