Schedule released for three Wyoming wrestlers headed to NCAA Championships

(Kansas City, MO) – The NCAA released its brackets Wednesday for the 2024 Wrestling Championships held March 21-23 in Kansas City, Missouri. All three University of Wyoming student-athletes that earned an automatic bid via the Big 12 Tournament now know their seed and first-round matchup.

Jore Volk (125) garnered the No. 5 seed and will battle Harvard’s No. 28 seed Diego Sotelo in the opening round. Penn State’s Braeden Davis was awarded the top spot. Lehigh’s Luke Stanich was the No. 2 seed, while Iowa’s Drake Ayala and Purdue’s Matt Ramos took the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively.

Gabe Willochell (149) reeled in the No. 22 seed and will face Rider’s No. 11 seed Quinn Kinner in the first round. Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett is the top seed. Arizona State’s Kyle Parco garnered the No. 2, while NC State’s Jackson Arrington and Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson took the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively.

Joey Novak (197) was awarded the No. 17 seed and will battle Princeton’s No. 16 seed Luke Stout in the opening round. Penn State’s Aaron Brooks is the No. 1 seed. NC State’s Trent Hidlay was given the No. 2 seed, while South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan and Lehigh’s Michael Beard are the No. 3 and 4 seeds, respectively.

The NCAA bracket is built with a formula that takes into account a number of different things. Head-to-head matchups, quality wins, conference tournament placement, Coaches’ Poll, results versus common opponents, win percentage and the RPI are the elements the committee evaluates when seeding.