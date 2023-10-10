Sanchez selected as interim Clerk of District Court

(Lander, WY) – Chief Clerk of the Fremont County Circuit Court Amanda Sanchez was unanimously selected by the Fremont County Commissioners on Tuesday, Oct. 10, to serve as the interim Clerk of District Court.

She was one of three candidates put forth by the Fremont County Republican Party last week.

Sanchez will serve until a successor for the remainder of the unexpired term is elected at the next general election in 2024 and takes office on the first Monday in January 2025.

She shared during her interview with the Commissioners that she plans to run in the 2024 general election.

“If I go into something, I go into it full bore. It just becomes me.”

Commissioner Clarence Thomas motioned to select Sanchez for the vacancy left by Kristi Green’s departure.

“The reason for my motion was the fact that the experience, the issue of being able to answer all the questions, the process, knowing what the bench book was, understanding the issue of District Court, and also being in a position of leadership with a court. That’s why I made that motion.”

The motion was seconded by Commissioner Jennifer McCarty, who concurred with Thomas’ statement.

Commissioner Ron Fabrizius reiterated that all three candidates were great.

County 10 will share an update when a date is selected for Sanchez’s swearing-in.

