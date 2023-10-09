Clerk of District Court candidates selected last week

(Riverton, WY) – The Central Committee of Fremont County Republicans met on October 5 to select three candidates for the Fremont County Commissioners to interview and appoint an interim Clerk of District Court after the resignation of Kristi Green.

After the interviews and voting, the candidates selected to move forward include Shannon Hilyard, Amanda Sanchez, and Susan Sprague.

Three candidates

Shannon Hilyard, of Riverton, has worked at the Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office since 2006. She works on criminal and felony cases, giving her firsthand knowledge of the legal system and processes in the county. Prior to working in this position, she was employed in a law office and clerk’s office.

Amanda Sanchez, of Lander, has worked in both the District Court and Circuit Court, giving her knowledge of both the criminal and civil worlds. She is currently the Chief Clerk of the Fremont County Circuit Court in Lander. She has worked in the legal field since 2006.

Susan Sprague, of Riverton, has around 30 years of experience as a paralegal, giving her knowledge of the legal system and case filings, among other things. She started working in the legal field in 1993. The majority of her paralegal career has been in Riverton law offices.

Next Steps

They will now go before the Fremont County Commissioners on October 10 for another interview.

The person selected by the Commissioners shall serve until a successor for the remainder of the unexpired term is elected at the next general election in 2024 and takes office on the first Monday in January 2025.

