SageWest Health Care to host hiring event on Wednesday, August 23 – Clinical and non-clinical career opportunities

This in-person event will offer potential sign-on bonuses and introduce candidates to the people who make SageWest Health Care a leader in care for its communities.

WHAT: SageWest Health Care will host an in-person hiring event that may include open interviews for various clinical and nonclinical positions from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the SageWest Lander campus. Candidates will have an opportunity to meet the staff, learn about working in the hospital, hear about opportunities for career growth, and interview for a job. Sign-on bonuses may be offered for some positions. Candidates can learn more about the event and apply in advance at: jobs.scionhealth.com

WHO: Registered Nurses in various departments, Lab MT or MLT, Certified Medical Assistant, Admissions Clerk, CT Tech, Maintenance Mechanic and Physical Therapist are some positions that will be a focus of this hiring event. Candidates in these roles and others seeking to take on the next challenge in their careers are invited to attend in person.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

WHERE: SageWest Health Care Lander campus, 1320 Bishop Randall Dr., Lander, Wyoming

WHY: The event is part of SageWest Health Care’s commitment to its community to provide high-quality care by identifying and recruiting the best clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals possible.