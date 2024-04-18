SageWest Health Care receives state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment

Wyoming Community Foundation distributes ultrasound equipment across Wyoming through the Helmsley Charitable Trust grants

Fremont County, Wyo. (April 18, 2024) – SageWest Health Care received two state-of-the-art ultrasounds for its Riverton and Lander campuses from the Wyoming Community Foundation as part of a statewide ultrasound initiative funded by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust grant. Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body. This safe, cost-effective tool supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment.

“This equipment offers tremendous assistance to providers to diagnose and treat the patients in our communities,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “The addition of this new and improved technology allows us to continue to better serve the dynamic healthcare needs of Fremont County.”

Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said the grants will help improve access to quality medical treatment for all Wyoming residents, whether they live in the heart of Cheyenne or Casper or a smaller rural community.

“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch healthcare close to home,” Panzirer said. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Wyoming have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”

Both machines to be used at the Riverton and Lander SageWest campuses are cardiovascular ultrasound systems that provide advanced imaging clarity and quality, allowing for quicker diagnosis and treatment for patients.