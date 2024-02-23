More

    #Smiles: Ruby nabs 100th win at State

    #Smiles by Olsen Orthodontics
    Aidan Ruby nabs his 100th win at State in Casper (h/t Kyle Hunter)

    A series to share #smiles across our community through the achievements of our local youth, brought to you by Olsen Orthodontics.

    (Casper, WY) – Wind River Cougar Aidan Ruby pinned his 100th win at State in Casper yesterday, Feb. 22.

    The senior competes in the 132 weight class and has had the following State placings for the past three years – 2021: 4th place, 2022: 3rd place, and 2023: 6th place.

    “Aidan has had a decorative career in wrestling,” shared his coach Kyle Hunter. “Winning his 100th match is a testament to his commitment to himself and continued consistency throughout his time on the mat.”

    Nice work, Aidan!

