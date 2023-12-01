RivertonBiz: Rocky Mountain Burl offers unique furniture and quality treasures

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Jim LaVine has been woodworking for decades, creating works of art and furniture for decades and now has a permanent storefront for more customers to enjoy his craft at his newly opened shop, Rocky Mountain Burl. LaVine sits in his king’s throne – a chair he designed and created. h/t County 10

Located at 6th and Main in Riverton, the former location of the Flea Market, Lavine’s store is full of his stunning wood creations. From tables to chairs, his redwood and driftwood creations are functional art. Along with his woodwork, LaVine’s wife, an avid auction and estate sale picker, has her wares for sale as well. Lamps, jewelry, art and home decor fill the space in downtown Riverton.

A variety of art adorns the walls at Rocky Mountain Burl and owner Jim LaVine invites local artists to display and sell their work in the store. h/t County 10

LaVine has an apprentice, Jeremiah Wehr, who he is sharing his knowledge and love for the craft.

“It’s a passion and passing on the trade and tradition is what this is all about,” LaVine shared.

LaVine has plans to expand the store to include other artists and make the store a home for made-in County 10 products. He invites other artists to come in and visit with him about displaying and selling their products as well.

“Bring in your cool wood stuff, paintings, photo prints, whatever you make and we’ll work out a deal,” explained LaVine.

Rocky Mountain Burl is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to sundown.