RivertonBiz: Wild West EV opens new charging station

(Riverton, WY) – Wild West EV and the WY Riverton Chamber and Visitors Center held a ribbon-cutting on April 20 for Wild West EV’s new location – Blossoms & Boba Café at 501 W Main Street. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Wild West EV CEO Patrick Adam Lawson shared a few things about the company and TURO, a way to rent electric vehicles (EVs) locally.

The new station’s NACS (North American Charging Standard) cable makes history as Wyoming’s first non-Tesla charger with a Tesla connector that accepts credit card payment.

They have been installing public EV charging stations since 2016, and currently have seven locations across Fremont County and beyond. Seven more locations are planned to come online later this summer.

Wild West EV Charging Stations in Wyoming:

Riverton – Blossoms & Boba Café, Breadboard

Lander – Breadboard, Shoshone Rose Hotel & Casino

Dubois – Black Bear Inn

Cody – Buffalo Bill Center of the West

Worland – Washakie Museum

TURO is an app where folks can rent EVs.

“So if anybody’s coming into town and they need a vehicle, that’s an option for them,” Lawson said. “And if you want to rent a Lightning because you need a pickup for a day, it’s really affordable. You don’t have to pay anything for gas.”

This event also served as Wild West EV’s grand opening for sales. They are Wyoming’s first used EV only dealer.