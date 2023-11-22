Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe celebrated ownership transition with Riverton Chamber ribbon cutting ceremony last weekend

(Riverton, WY) – The ownership torch for the Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe was passed to new hands this past weekend on Saturday, November 18, as the Riverton Chamber of Commerce celebrated the transition and member addition with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.

The Country Cottage celebrated the occasion with refreshments, an early bird sale, hourly giveaway drawings, and three grand prize drawings for an ironing board, a Creative Grids rotary cutter and a Sewline starter kit. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

New owner Brynn Franks told County 10 that taking over the business has been in the works for a few months now, after previous owner Judy Slinker let her know she was ready to retire to focus on quilting.

New owner Brynn Franks welcomes attendees while daughter Audrey hands out sweets and signs people up for the drawings. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

“I’m just really excited to get to know and meet all of the quilters in our community and be a source of information for them, and help with all of their projects,” Franks commented.

Franks also shared that the new additions will offer space for more classes, which will all eventually be available on a calendar, and that a website is also in the works.

Former owner Slinker also spoke with us, and shared that after over a decade of ownership and now retirement, that she was “ready to quilt.”

Slinker even has a designated spot for her personal quilting projects in the new space, dubbed “Judy’s Corner,” where she shared her first project that she expects will take about three months to finish.

Former owner Judy Slinker shares her workspace and next quilting project. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10

Tiffany Cortez, the new WyRiverton Chamber and Visitor’s Center executive director, shared that she was excited to have the Shoppe as a new Chamber member, “We’re happy to have them!”

“This addition is awesome; they now have room for their long arm quilting machine,” Cortez added, and went on to say some of her friends from out of state were already utilizing the sewing machine repair service. “It’s a pretty awesome place.”

Folks attending the ceremony also got a first look at that new setup, along with all the new equipment and products.

The Shoppe is a local Pfaff and Handi Quilter dealer, which means they carry a large selection of fabrics including over 1000 bolts, batiks, traditional and extra wide backings.

The Shoppe now also carries brand new lines, aboriginal fabrics, Tula Pink Besties collection, Laundry Basket English Garden and many more. h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10 h/t Vince Tropea, County 10



Country Cottage Quilt Shoppe is located at 710 East Washington in Riverton and is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

