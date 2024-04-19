RivertonBiz: Get your Louisiana food fix at Cajun Rendezvous

(Riverton, WY) – From frog legs to fried alligator, Rod and Debbie Duhon are serving up Louisiana Cajun fare in their new food truck.

They plan on being in Riverton (located in the Boot Barn parking lot) from Tuesday to Saturday unless they are catering or have an event, which will be posted on their Facebook page. They open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

“We’re absolutely living the dream right now,” Rod said about their new lives with the food truck.

Debbie is a Rock Springs native, and Rod is from Louisiana. Rod retired a few years ago, and Debbie retired last year so they could focus on the new food truck.

They both love to cook, and they’re not new to the food truck world. They had been cooking around Wyoming with a different trailer before settling in Riverton.

They traveled over 3,300 miles to bring the food from Louisiana to Riverton. They hope to have help soon to make that trip, so they don’t have to.

Thursday was their first day open in Riverton, and they were so busy that they ran out of food. They’ve now prepared and doubled what they initially expected.

The fried alligator was quite the hit, along with the chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and rice, and frog legs.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, website or call 307-389-3544.