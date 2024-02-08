RivertonBiz: Rez Law LLC now taking on new clients

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Native-owned and operated Rez Law LLC offers legal advice, services, training, traffic representation, and representation for criminal cases on the Wind River Reservation. And coming soon, background investigation for businesses.

Founder Ted Thayer has been a tribal advocate for about three years after passing the tribal bar exam, which allows him to practice law on the Wind River Reservation. Prior to becoming an advocate, he spent 20 years in law enforcement with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, giving him the advantage of knowing both sides of the law.

“There’s two sides,” he said. “There’s the police side where you arrest somebody, right? And you take them to jail, and you type up the charges. And after that, you step back. So then from there, they’re on the court side, which I learned through my mentor, who showed me what to do and how to do it and how the process works after they’ve been arrested and they go to arraignments. That’s when the court side starts, which is really interesting.”

Thayer was mentored for several months by Cyndi Van Vleet after passing the tribal bar exam, and he worked in the Tribal Public Defender’s Office before becoming a 2023 Wind River Startup Challenge participant and awardee for Rez Law LLC.

As a participant in the Startup Challenge, he received business training and mentorship and was awarded seed funding to help get Rez Law LLC up and going.

Thayer has been through a lot in the past few years between becoming an advocate and the Startup Challenge. He wants to make sure his clients have the best.

He is with you from start to finish in the judicial process for criminal cases. Arraignments, hearings, trials – he is there for you. There is a fee associated with his services, which can be discussed if you reach out to him.

You can give him a call at (307) 858-3001, message him on Facebook or email him at [email protected] for more information. He’s available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rez Law LLC motto: “Say Nothing, Admit Nothing!”