RivertonBiz: New yoga studio now open on Main Street

“#rivertonbiz, shares the stories of local movers and shakers of our Fremont County economy.“

(Riverton, WY) – Find your calm at Inner Bliss Yoga Collective in Riverton, 316 East Main Street (use the back entrance). This new yoga studio opened at the beginning of November and currently offers four teachers.

Open most every day, their classes do change a little bit according to the teachers’ schedules, shared owner and operator Julianna Aycock. Their up-to-date classes can be found on Facebook. A website is coming soon.

Inspired to fill a need in the Riverton community after moving back to Riverton two years ago. She wanted to provide a space for folks to practice yoga outside their home, busy lives, and away from distractions.

They offer both beginner and more advanced classes. However, any class is a beginner class, Aycock explained.

“You can come to any class, and do what you’re comfortable with. You’re never required to do what the person next to you or in front of you is doing. It is your own practice. And that’s what’s great about yoga. You could come in and just lay in the dark if that’s what you need. You can come and be in child pose and just relax. It’s to turn your brain off of the busyness to bring you back to center.”

Inner Bliss Yoga has everything you need for class, including mats, blocks, bolsters, and straps. All you have to do is just show up.

The cost is $15 for drop-ins. They also offer punch passes: $65 for five punches ($13 per class) or $110 for 10 punches ($11 per class). Their Sunday class is donation-based and also has a slower pace.

“So that’s great too if you just want to come try it,” Aycock noted about the Sunday class. “And don’t be afraid. Just come try it.”

They also offer gift cards, which can be purchased right now by messaging her on their Facebook page or buying them during a class. She will deliver them in the Riverton area or drop them in the mail if you are unable to pick them up.

She went on to explain her overall goal for the space.

“It’s not just yoga. It’s a safe place to come and reset. We would love to have events and raise money and teach people different ways of dealing with our everyday stresses.”

If you have any questions or need additional info, call (307) 851-3100 or send the Inner Bliss Yoga Collective a Facebook message.